Cristiano Ronaldo leaves team to be with baby twins

AP, KAZAN, Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo has left the Confederations Cup in Russia to join his twin sons, who were born before the tournament began.

“I’m very happy to finally be with my children for the first time,” Ronaldo said on Facebook after their semi-final loss against Chile.

Portugal lost a shoot-out after a 0-0 draw and will be without their star player for the third-place match in Moscow on Sunday against either Germany or Mexico, who were to play last night.

Ronaldo said he “will not forget” the understanding shown by Portugal team management.

The Portuguese Football Federation said Ronaldo shared news of the births before the tournament and is now released so “he can finally see his children.”