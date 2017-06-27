Chan, Hingis claim Mallorca Open title

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AFP and AP, PALMA, Spain, and BIRMINGHAM, E

Taiwan’s Chan Yung-jan on Sunday claimed her fifth doubles title of the season without playing a shot at the Mallorca Open.

Top seeds Chan and Martina Hingis of Switzerland were handed a walkover after singles champion Anastasija Sevastova had to pull out of the final with a thigh injury, disappointing her partner, former world No. Jelena Jankovic of Serbia.

“It’s not a usual way to win a title, but it’s nice to have our 4th title here in Mallorca,” Chan wrote on Facebook, following the pair’s victories in Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome.

Chan also claimed the Taiwan Open in February alongside younger sister Chan Hao-ching.

Chan and Hingis headed to Eastbourne, England, following the trophy presentation where they are the second seeds at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Earlier, Sevastova won her first trophy since 2010, becoming the second Latvian in two weeks to clinch a WTA Tour singles title after Jelena Ostapenko’s triumph at the French Open.

The 27-year-old world No. 19 defeated Germany’s Julia Goerges 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to add the Mallorca Open to her maiden title in Estoril, Portugal, seven years ago.

Sevastova had finished runner-up last year, losing to Caroline Garcia, but she avenged that loss against the Frenchwoman in the semi-finals this year.

“It’s my second final here. I won, but it was a tough match. I hope the tournament will be back here next year,” Sevastova said.

At the Aegon Classic in Birmingham, England, Chan Hao-ching failed to claim her second title of the season in a closely fought doubles final.

The Taiwanese and Zhang Shuai of China fell to a 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 defeat to Australian duo Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua in 67 minutes.

Following the loss, Chan made the journey to Eastbourne on the south coast to team up with Monica Niculescu of Romania in the doubles.

Earlier, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat unseeded Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the singles final to win her first title since her playing hand was injured in a knife attack at her home.

Kvitova was playing only her second tournament and seventh match since she was attacked in December last year.

“It’s hard to say anything, but I think I’ve been through a very difficult time in my life and it wasn’t about the tennis, but about coming back healthy and alive, and moving my fingers properly and everything like that,” Kvitova said.

“This is something clearly special. It’s some bonus to have in my life and my career, and everything,” she said.

It was the Czech left-hander’s first grass-court final since her triumph at Wimbledon in 2014 and her 20th career title in her 27th final.

“I could not have imagined a better comeback than I am having now,” Kvitova said.