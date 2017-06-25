Ireland outlast Japan to complete tour whitewash

AFP, TOKYO

Ireland overpowered Japan 35-13 yesterday to finish with a perfect record on their three-game summer tour.

Joe Schmidt’s second-string side looked on course to rack up 50 points for the third successive match as the visitors ran in four first-half tries in Tokyo.

Despite wilting in the heat as the game went on, Ireland had enough of a cushion to keep Japan comfortably at arm’s length in a dress rehearsal for their 2019 World Cup pool clash.

“That was very tough going,” Schmidt told reporters. “It was very hot out there and players were fatiguing, so it was good to get a good start and hang on. Japan made it very hard for us.”

The signs were ominous for Japan’s “Brave Blossoms” when Garry Ringrose raced clear to score under the posts and flanker Josh van der Flier wriggled over in the corner in the first 10 minutes.

Bulldozing tries from Kieran Marmion and stand-in skipper Rhys Ruddock further stretched the lead for Ireland, the bulk of whose regular players are on British and Irish Lions duty in New Zealand.

Japan’s sole glimmer of hope had been Kotaro Matsushima’s swashbuckling try on 24 minutes, but after trailing 28-8 at halftime, the next World Cup hosts offered significantly more resistance after the interval.

Akihito Yamada tiptoed down the wing to register Japan’s second try, while Ireland narrowly avoided going scoreless in the second half thanks to replacement flanker Sean Reidy’s late effort.

Fly-half Paddy Jackson unerringly converted all five tries for Ireland, who crushed Japan 50-22 last weekend and also broke the 50-point mark against the US in their opening tour game in New Jersey.

“We knew after last week Japan would bring a new level of intensity and test us,” Ruddock said. “It was a really tough game and credit [to] Japan for the pace and tempo they played at.”

Japan, who warmed up for the two Tests against Ireland by beating Romania 33-21 earlier this month, were once again given a lesson in possession rugby.

“In terms of attitude we 100 percent left everything out there, but Ireland showed why they are one of the world’s top-three teams,” Japan captain Michael Leitch said. “The way they keep the ball and the intelligence they play with are things we need to learn from. Tactically we also need to sharpen up as we build to 2019.”

Japan have never beaten Ireland and the last time they met before last weekend was in 2005.

The Asian champions have made real progress since then, shedding their tag as World Cup pushovers by winning three games at the 2015 tournament under Eddie Jones, including a stunning upset of South Africa.

However, they never seriously threatened Ireland and Japan coach Jamie Joseph cut a frustrated figure as his players committed a string of elementary handling errors.

“Accuracy really cost us,” the former All Blacks player said. “We gave away far too many penalties, which you can’t do at Test level. We fought to the end, but Ireland effectively overpowered us.”