McIlroy, Elkinton duke it out on Twitter

Reuters, ERIN, Wisconsin

Rory McIlroy and Steve Elkington engaged in a social media spat after the Australian took a potshot at the world No. 2, who missed the cut at the US Open on Friday.

Elkington, the 1995 PGA Championship winner, suggested that McIlroy had lost interest in adding to his collection of four major championships.

“Rory is so bored playiing golf... without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank,” Texas-based Elkington said on Twitter. “Nobody more gifted than Rory... Hes so bored playing golf on tour..”

McIlroy was not amused.

“More like 200mil... not bad for a ‘bored’ 28 year old... plenty more where that came from,” McIlroy said on Twitter.

Elkington said Jack Nicklaus never discussed his earnings, to which McIlroy called out the Australian’s spelling, saying on Twitter: “That’s why jack designed 100’s of golf courses... and it’s knew... mustn’t have taught grammar in the 50’s.”

The exchange came after McIlroy struggled to avoid the brutal Erin Hills rough in a shocking first-round 78 en route to an early exit from the year’s second major.