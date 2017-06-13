Pittsburgh Penguins retain Stanley Cup

AP, NASHVILLE, Tennessee

Sidney Crosby is taking the Stanley Cup back home to Pittsburgh for a second consecutive year. He is taking another MVP trophy, too.

Patric Hornqvist scored with 1 minute, 35 seconds left and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his second straight shutout as the Penguins on Sunday became the first team in nearly two decades to repeat as champions with a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6.

The Penguins won their fifth title — all of them clinched on the road — to tie the Wayne Gretzky-Mark Messier-era Edmonton Oilers for sixth on the all-time list.

The Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998 were the last champions to defend their title. The Penguins are the first to do it in the salary-cap era.

“We knew it was going to be tough all year, but we just tried to keep with it,” Crosby said. “We had a lot of injuries and things like that. We just kept finding ways. That was really what we did all season, all playoffs. It’s great to be able to do it.”

Crosby also became just the third player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in consecutive years as the Stanley Cup MVP to go along with his third championship.

He led the Final in scoring with one goal and six assists, including three in a 6-0 win in Game 5 that put the Penguins on the doorstep of another title. Only teammate Evgeni Malkin (28) had more than Crosby’s 27 points this post-season.

“You have a small window to play and have a career,” Crosby said. “I feel fortunate, but I also understand how difficult it was, so you just want to try to make the best of it.”

Hornqvist scored off Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne’s left elbow, the former Predator silencing the raucous crowd that had stood for long minutes and flung a few more catfish, too.

Nashville challenged for goalie interference, but the goal was upheld. With Pekka Rinne pulled for an extra attacker, Carl Hagelin set off a bench celebration with an empty-netter with 13.6 seconds left.

“Obviously, it’s going to be the biggest goal I’m ever going to score,” Hornqvist said. “That’s always going to stand really close to my heart.”

All that was left was the celebrating.

Crosby took the Stanley Cup from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman before handing the trophy off to veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey, who passed it to veteran forward Matt Cullen.

Nashville lost for just the first time in regulation on home ice this post-season and this one had some hard luck. Colton Sissons had a goal erased by a whistle 67 seconds into the second period. The Predators went none of four with the man advantage, including 32 seconds of a five-on-three in the third.

“It stings,” defenseman P.K. Subban said. “I think the biggest thing we’ve got to take from this is, remember the feeling. That’s what’s going to drive us .... We’re going to be back here again next year.”

It was also the second championship in 18 months for coach Mike Sullivan, who has yet to lose a playoff series since taking over after Mike Johnston was fired. Sullivan is the first US-born coach to win the Cup not once, but twice.

“It’s been an amazing year from the start, trying to repeat,” Lemieux said. “A lot of these guys played injured in the playoffs and showed a lot of character. Of course, Sid being the best player in the world again and winning the Conn Smythe. He was our leader and picked up the team when we needed it.”