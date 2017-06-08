Taiwan beat South Korea 77-64 for title

By Jason Pan and Lin Yueh-fu / Staff reporters

Taiwan’s national team yesterday surprised defending champions South Korea with a 77-64 victory in Nagano, Japan, to win the International Basketball Federation’s East Asia Basketball Championship crown for the first time.

South Korea, looking to extend their run of three consecutive titles, began the stronger side, going ahead 20-15 in the first quarter.

However, Taiwan reversed the deficit in the second quarter, with point guard Liu Cheng and center Quincy Davis leading the charge for a 39-34 scoreline at the intermission.

Taiwan put up a solid defense and gradually asserted their dominance, outscoring South Korea 38 to 30 in the second half for a 13-point margin of victory.

Liu and Davis combined for 44 points, while captain Tsai Wen-cheng and point guard Chiang Yu-an also dialed in outstanding performances.

Liu found his scoring touch to finish with a game-high 23 points, while adding four rebounds and two assists.

Davis, a US-born naturalized Republic of China citizen, also had a good day at the office, scoring 21 points to go with 14 rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.

South Korea power forward Heo Il-young and center Lee Jong-hyun gave a losing effort their best, netting 18 and 13 points respectively.

Taiwan head couch Chou Chun-san praised the team’s all-round effort.

“We faced stiff competition from the [South] Koreans in the opening quarter, but we held on and played our game. We turned it around with our defense, while making field goals when we needed them,” Chou said after the game.

“The leadership provided by veterans Tsai Wen-cheng, Wu Tai-hao and Quincy Davis — who helped the younger players gel as a team — was a critical factor for today’s match and winning the tournament,” he added.

At the start of the tournament, most Taiwanese fans had given up hope for even a decent finish after the national team was blown away 96-63 by China in their opening match.

They regrouped in the second game to defeat Hong Kong 92-57 and upset hosts Japan 78-75 in the semi-final before yesterday’s massive victory over South Korea.

“That 33-point opening loss to China was unsettling and had shaken our confidence, but we got back on track to win games,” Davis said.

“In this championship final we were facing the South Koreans, who are capable of scoring over 100 points in a match. Together we held them to under 70 points; that is a very proud achievement for our team,” he added.

Hosts Japan salvaged some pride by pounding China 76-58 to take third place in front of home fans in Nagano.