New Zealand’s Ross Taylor tired of runners-up tag

AFP, WELLINGTON

Ross Taylor is matter-of-fact when he reviews his career and previews New Zealand’s ICC Champions Trophy hopes — is this the year he adds a title to his list of credentials?

The elder statesman of New Zealand cricket, known for poking out his tongue on reaching a century, has stamped his mark on the game over 11 illustrious years at the top.

Taylor has stroked a New Zealand record 17 one-day international centuries, is one behind the nation’s Test best with 16, and with no plans to retire before the 2019 World Cup, he has the New Zealand records for the most runs in both formats firmly in his sights. However, his status as one of New Zealand’s greats does not count as much as team records for Taylor, who lists “any time it’s a world tournament” as his cricket priority.

Leaving a legacy of being second is not something the 33-year-old wants. In 87 years of international cricket since New Zealand played their first Test in 1930, the only tournament they have won was when they beat India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.

Since Taylor joined the side six years later the trophy cabinet has been bare, he notes, when asked to name his career highlights ahead of his fourth Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales.

“Beating Australia 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee in 2007, the last World Cup [when New Zealand made the final for the first time] was pretty special and making the final of the [2009] Champions Trophy was a highlight,” he said.

Taylor senses this New Zealand side can put the runners-up tag to bed, despite being only fourth in the one-day rankings behind South Africa, Australia and India, and just ahead of England, but a tough draw means they have to start strongly, he said.

“The players have played together for so long now we know each other so well. Our depth is probably our strength, but we need to start well. We have two hard matches straight up against Australia and England, and if we don’t start well the tournament’s over,” he said.

If this tournament does not work out then Taylor said his next target was the 2019 World Cup “and after that, we’ll see.”

The right-handed No. 4 batsman has come a long way since his debut when he was run out for 15 in a one-day international against the West Indies in 2006.

He did not make the 2006 Champions Trophy side, but back home a month later he belted an unbeaten 128 against Sri Lanka and he has been a permanent member of the New Zealand side ever since.