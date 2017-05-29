Frenchman Marvin Musquin wins FMF Glen Helen National

AP, SAN BERNARDINO, California

Marvin Musquin on Saturday won the FMF Glen Helen National, taking advantage of Eli Tomac’s problems to top the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship standings.

A week after finishing second behind Tomac in both 450 Class motos in the season-opening Hangtown Motocross Classic, Musquin won the first moto and finished third in the second for his first career overall victory.

“I’m just trying to be smooth and safe, but fast at the same time,” Musquin said. “At a track like this today it’s really easy to make mistakes. It may not have looked like I was out of control, but I was nervous out there and trying to keep it on two wheels.”

WINNING

The KTM Factory Racing rider from France leads Tomac by 15 points.

Tomac, the Kawasaki star from Cortez, Colorado, rallied to finish second in the first moto after a poor start and bike issues relegated him to 19th in the second. He ended up ninth overall.

Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson was second overall, winning the second moto after finishing fifth in the first. The moto victories were the first for Musquin and Anderson.

Blake Baggett was third. The KTM rider was eighth in the first moto and second in the second.

Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne raced to his second straight 250 Class victory. A week after sweeping the motos at Hangtown, he was fourth in the first moto and second in the second.

CAKE

“I woke up feeling under the weather a bit today,” Osborne said. “I had a sore throat from allergies, so was a little nervous because this isn’t one of my best tracks. To come away with another win is just icing on the cake.”

Honda’s Jeremy Martin was second overall, winning the first moto and finishing second in the second.

Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis was third, winning the second moto after finishing ninth in the first.

Osborne has a 21-point lead over Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo, the fourth-place finisher on Saturday.