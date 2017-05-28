NBA prepares for its first finals trilogy

AP

It never happened between Magic Johnson’s Lakers and Larry Bird’s Celtics. Same for Michael Jordan and Karl Malone, or Jerry West and Bill Russell.

This year’s meeting between LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors will be the first trilogy in league history.

After the Warriors beat the Cavs for their first title in 40 years in 2015, Cleveland got revenge last season with a comeback from 3-1. They meet for the rubber match starting in Oakland on Thursday.

While this is unprecedented in the NBA, it has happened once before in the National Football League, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball, with matchups that included some of those sports’ biggest stars.

There was Babe Ruth versus Frankie Frisch in the 1920s and then a pair of memorable three-peat matchups in the 1950s featuring Otto Graham against Bobby Layne in the NFL and Gordie Howe against Maurice Richard in the NHL.