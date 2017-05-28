Sport can help Manchester’s healing: Coe

AP, MANCHESTER, England

Sport can help Manchester’s healing process by celebrating humanity following the arena attack, International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Sebastian Coe said on Friday after watching athletes competing on the city’s streets.

About 2km from the scene of Monday’s suicide bombing, Coe was among hundreds of people who lined a specially constructed street track to see stars competing, including Australian former Olympic champion hurdler Sally Pearson.

Around the corner, British word champion Greg Rutherford won the long jump event in Albert Square, which hosted Tuesday’s attack vigil.

The City Games went ahead amid tight security, with Britain’s terror threat level raised to critical after the blast that killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena.

“Sport can actually help in that healing process,” Coe said in an interview. “It’s not the only solution, but at this very moment there are coaches working the length and breadth of the country in some really challenged communities and that’s what sport does all the time. Maybe this is a really important time for sport to be involved in that process.”

The head of track and field’s governing body recalled watching “with mounting horror” from IAAF headquarters in Monaco as news of the atrocity unfolded at the Ariana Grande concert.

“Like many people, we felt we just needed to be here,” the double middle-distance Olympic champion said. “It can’t remedy or gloss over what happened a few days ago, but at least it can help in that grieving process. I hope that the athletes feel tonight and the people, the great people that were here tonight, feel that the athletes may have just helped in that healing process too.”

Security in Britain is high on the IAAF agenda, with London hosting the world championships in August at the Olympic Stadium.

“I know the diligence and forensic work [by security services], our police services are outstanding,” Coe said. “They’re the best in the world.”