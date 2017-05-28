Otago add NSW victory to late charge

AFP, WELLINGTON

The Otago Highlanders continued their late charge up the Super Rugby ladder with a 44-28 victory over the NSW Waratahs in Dunedin yesterday.

It was the Highlanders’ ninth consecutive win, with the six tries to four downing of the Sydneysiders propelling them to second in the New Zealand conference.

They were trailing 13-14 at halftime, giving the Waratahs hope they could become the first Australian-based side to win a trans-Tasman clash after 18 attempts this year.

However, when Waratahs lock Dean Mumm was sin-binned early in the second half, the Highlanders pounced with two tries while they had a one-man advantage and they never looked back.

It moved the Highlanders to 10 wins from 13 matches and left the Waratahs with only four wins from 12 games.

Highlanders captain Ben Smith said the dismissal of Mumm for a tip tackle was the turning point for his side.

“We got momentum then and we managed to score from that line-out and things changed from there,” Smith said. “We knew they were going to bring that intensity early on and we just knew that if we could stick at it there might be chances later on.”

The Waratahs arrived in Dunedin buoyed by their 50-23 win over the Melbourne Rebels last week and skipper Michael Hooper said they had only themselves to blame for the form reversal.

“Discipline killed us. Against a team like the Highlanders they took their opportunities well and their second half was fantastic. Discipline is the main work on,” he said.

In Australia, the Canterbury Crusaders remained on course for a perfect season after four tries in a dominant first half set up a comfortable 41-19 win over the Rebels in Melbourne, their 13th victory in a row from the start of the year.

Flanker Jed Brown came on for the injured Pete Samu in the 13th minute and had scored his first two Super Rugby tries by halftime, with winger Manasa Mataele and center Seta Tamanivalu also crossing before the break.

Fullback David Havili added a fifth in the 45th minute and Mitch Drummond capped the scoring after a great run from No. 8 Jordan Taufua.

The Rebels, still looking for their second win of the year, had two fine tries from winger Marika Koroibete and another from prop Toby Smith.

On Friday, flanker Uzair Cassiem scored two tries as the South African-based Cheetahs thrashed the Sunwolves 47-7 in Tokyo.

The result was only the third victory of the Cheetahs’ Super Rugby season.