‘Mad Era’ Erakovic tunes up for French Open with album

AFP, WELLINGTON

Top-ranked New Zealand player Marina Erakovic has added another string to her racket, yesterday revealing that she is tuning up for the French Open with the release of her first album.

The world No. 143 told the WTA Web site that she put out a six-track EP titled Incognito in March.

However, she kept quiet for two months until it was unearthed and reviewed by music magazine Divide and Conquer.

“The response has actually been pretty positive,” the 29-year-old former world No. 39 said. “I always felt like I was doing it for myself and I never really knew if it was any good, so it’s nice to know that people like it, which is a nice feeling.”

Performing under the alias The Mad Era, the album is described as synth and guitar-driven alternative pop, written and recorded while on the road.

Erakovic, who lists Kings Of Leon, The Killers, The 1975 and Fleetwood Mac among her favorite artists, said she travels with her laptop and guitar, adding: “I just plug it in and record.”

“Actually, the little case I have for my guitar also fits two rackets in it, and that’s how I’ve always traveled,” she said. “I always have two rackets with me in the case so it’s kind of cool, no one knows I play tennis when I’m at the airport. Everyone thinks I’m just carrying a violin.”

Erakovic said that she has “a terrible singing voice” and initially did not want people to know she was singing.

However, “I really enjoy it, if it doesn’t turn into anything down the road it’ll always be a hobby for me, and music will always be a part of me as well as tennis,” she said. “I think I enjoy them both equally.”