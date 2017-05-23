Klopp proud as Liverpool finish fourth

Reuters, LONDON

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Sunday expressed his pride after his side sealed a top-four finish in the English Premier League that had looked doubtful after a dreadful loss of form in January.

The Reds appeared to be in free fall at the turn of the year when they managed only one win in nine games in all competitions — against lowly Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup — and suffered league defeats by Hull City and Swansea City.

It scuppered their title hopes and raised questions about the depth of Klopp’s squad, but they edged home on Sunday, finishing fourth after a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough kept them above Arsenal.

Providing they win a Champions League qualifier at the start of next season they will take their place in Europe’s elite competition for only the second time in seven seasons.

“I’m not sure if [finishing in the top four] was the target of all the Liverpool supporters, but I think pretty much the second best,” Klopp told reporters. “For a few weeks we knew that’s the maximum we can achieve and we did it. It feels really outstandingly good at the moment. I think again we showed today that we deserve this position. Seventy-six points, that’s an outstanding number. We all know what happened in January. I’m not sure all of us agree why.”

A goal by Georginio Wijnaldum just before halftime settled Liverpool’s nerves, before Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana ensured the points after halftime as Liverpool ended one point above Arsenal.

“I’m really proud of the boys, they did well,” Klopp said. “That’s probably what everybody wished before we started today, and now we have it and we should celebrate it.”

After the initial relief, though, Klopp said it would be straight down to work to make sure Liverpool were ready to give a good account of themselves against Europe’s elite clubs.

“For me, it’s the best competition, you want to be there and Liverpool needs to be there consistently,” he said. “We will be really strong and we will really fight for it, because we want to be there.”