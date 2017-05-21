Madrid face Malaga on verge of long-awaited title

AFP, MADRID

Real Madrid are poised to win a first La Liga title in five years today as Zinedine Zidane’s men hold a three-point lead over Barcelona heading into the final day of the season.

Barca need to beat Sociedad Deportiva Eibar at home to have any chance of a third straight title in outgoing coach Luis Enrique’s farewell to the Camp Nou.

Madrid have looked in ominous form as they have edged toward the title by thrashing Sevilla and RC Celta de Vigo 4-1 in the past week, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice in both games.

“We have to continue what we are doing because the league isn’t finished yet,” Zidane said after Celta were swept aside on Wednesday.

However, having lost just three league games all season, it would be a huge shock if 11th-placed Malaga denied Madrid at the final hurdle, despite being one of La Liga’s form sides, having picked up 13 points from their past five games.

The Andalusians also did Real a huge favor by beating Barcelona 2-0 last month.

Malaga’s attitude toward the game will be under the spotlight after some controversial comments from their manager, Michel.

The former Madrid favorite said he wanted the title decided before his old side visited, as he would have preferred to give them a “guard of honor” than deal Madrid’s chances “a blow.”

Those statements sparked a war of words between Malaga and Barcelona, with Barca lodging a complaint with the Spanish sporting authorities after Malaga’s Qatari owner Abdullah al-Thani described them on Twitter as “the scum of Catalonia.”

Barca should at least have Malaga’s best player and top scorer this season on their side.

Sandro Ramirez made 32 appearances for Barca before moving to Malaga, where he has scored 16 goals in his debut season.

Sandro could be bidding his farewell to La Rosaleda, with a host of leading Spanish and English clubs interested in his signature for next season.

Zidane is expected to unusually name an unchanged side from the team who started in Vigo midweek, with a two-week break to come before Madrid face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final.

Ronaldo will be looking to build on his stunning record of 13 goals in his past eight games, but Gareth Bale remains sidelined.

Barca should at least force Real to get the point they need and give Enrique a victorious farewell when an Eibar side who have run out of steam after a great season visit the Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid are to play their final competitive game at the Estadio Vicente Calderon before moving to the 67,000 Wanda Metropolitano next season with Athletic Bilbao the visitors earlier today.

That match will have ramifications for the only issue yet to be resolved as Villarreal, Athletic and Real Sociedad battle for two Europa League places.

Villarreal, who have a one-point advantage over the two Basque clubs, visit Valencia, while Sociedad travel to Celta.

However, all three will be guaranteed a place in Europe next season if Barca beat Deportivo Alaves in the Copa del Rey final next weekend.