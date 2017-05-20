Harry Kane takes over as league’s leading scorer

AFP, LEICESTER, England

Harry Kane’s first ever four-goal haul propelled him to the top of the Premier League scoring charts, with the Tottenham Hotspur striker in the “driving seat” to finish top scorer when the final league games are played tomorrow.

The 23-year-old, whose goals along with a double from South Korean star Son Heung-min saw this season’s runners-up hammer last year’s champions Leicester City 6-1 on Thursday, said that he hoped Hugo Lloris could win the Golden Glove for the least goals conceded when they round off their league season against relegated Hull City.

Kane moved atop the Golden Boot charts with 26 goals, two ahead of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, while Arsenal’s Chilean marksman Alexis Sanchez was third, a further goal adrift.

Everton are to play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow.

“I wanted to get one or two goals at least and take it to the final game,” Kane told Sky Sports. “I am in the driving seat, but there’s still one more game. I am not resting on my laurels, but I hope to get four more.”

“Hopefully, I can get the Golden Boot and hopefully Hugo Lloris can get the Golden Glove,” he said.

“It is disappointing to concede, but hopefully we can keep a clean sheet against Hull,” said Kane, who has scored five hat-tricks for his club in just over two years.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was proud how Kane had shown he is one of the best strikers in the world in again contesting to be leading scorer, despite two spells out injured.

“It is fantastic for him,” he told Sky Sports. “It is a season again where he fights to be the top scorer in the Premier League. He is great, he is one of the best strikers in the world.”

The 45-year-old Argentine said he was not worried Kane would leave in the close-season as Spurs were in a position to keep the players they wanted to keep.

“It is very clear we will keep the players we want to keep and we will maybe sell the players we want to sell,” Pochettino said. “We are so, so calm about our key players. They are happy here, we have an exciting project.”