Astros overcome fatigue to beat Marlins

AP, MIAMI

Short on sleep, the Houston Astros finally stirred in the sixth inning when Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam to help beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Monday night.

The Astros arrived at their hotel at 5am after a doubleheader in New York against the Yankees, and were listless and hitless against Dan Straily until the fifth inning.

Josh Reddick doubled in the sixth off Junichi Tazawa (1-1) and, after a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, Gurriel connected with two outs for a 4-1 lead.

Jose Altuve homered in the ninth and drove in three runs.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, METS 3

In Phoenix, Arizona, Yasmany Tomas, Jeff Mathis and Daniel Descalso homered in a six-run eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks handed struggling New York their fifth straight defeat.

Jake Lamb also went deep for the Diamondbacks, the latest team to take advantage of a beleaguered Mets bullpen.

Tomas snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run homer off Hansel Robles (4-1). Mathis’ two-run shot also came against Robles, hit hard for the second consecutive outing after a strong start to the season.

INDIANS 8, RAYS 7

In Cleveland, Ohio, Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped Cleveland hold off the Tampa Bay Rays.

Carrasco was pulled because of tightness in his left pectoral muscle after giving up an RBI single to Brad Miller. The right-hander allowed five runs in 3-2/3 innings and left with Cleveland ahead 7-4.

Boone Logan (1-0) retired both batters he faced. Andrew Miller permitted his first run of the season in the eighth and Cody Allen gave up a solo homer to Peter Bourjos in the ninth before earning his 10th save.

Lonnie Chisenhall hit a three-run homer in the first, when Cleveland scored five times off Chris Archer (3-2). Francisco Lindor added a solo shot in the eighth.

ANGELS 5, WHITE SOX 3

In Anaheim, California, Mike Trout homered for the fourth consecutive game to help Los Angeles top Chicago.

The Angels scored each of their runs via the long ball. Kole Calhoun hit a three-run homer to right in the fifth inning and Trout followed with a drive to left. Martin Maldonado homered in the seventh inning.

Angels right-hander Jesse Chavez (3-5) pitched seven-plus innings and Bud Norris got four outs for his eighth save.

Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer for Chicago and Tyler Saladino had an RBI triple. Mike Pelfrey (0-4) allowed four runs and three hits in 4-2/3 innings.

In other results, it was:

‧ Giants 8, Dodgers 4

‧ Braves 10, Blue Jays 6

‧ Mariners 6, Athletics 5

‧ Padres 6, Brewers 5, 10 Innings