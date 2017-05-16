Monaco on edge of securing title

AFP, PARIS

Radamel Falcao scored twice as AS Monaco strode to within a point of the Ligue 1 title after Sunday’s 4-0 home win over Lille OSC left them on the verge of dethroning Paris Saint-Germain.

The Colombian striker netted either side of a Bernardo Silva goal before Junior Alonso bundled into his own net as Monaco reeled off a 10th straight league victory, although PSG’s 5-0 rout of AS Saint-Etienne prevented Leonardo Jardim’s side from officially securing the title.

Falcao calmed any lingering nerves by handing Monaco the perfect start at the Stade Louis II when he headed in unmarked from Thomas Lemar’s left-wing cross after just six minutes.

Kylian Mbappe tormented the Lille defense as he wriggled past Franck Beria to set up Silva for a simple tap-in on the stroke of halftime, with the teenager teeing up Falcao for his second on 69 minutes.

Junior Alonso then turned a Lemar cross beyond Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan late on as Monaco put their midweek UEFA Champions League semi-final defeat to Juventus behind them in convincing fashion.

Nice suffered a first home defeat of the campaign as goals from Angers SCO skipper Cheikh Ndoye and Karl Toko Ekambi secured a 2-0 victory at the Allianz Riviera, while Olympique de Marseille remain in control of their European destiny following a 1-1 draw at Girondins de Bordeaux.

Olympique Lyonnais bounced back from the pain of Thursday’s agonizing Europa League last-four exit against Ajax with a 3-1 triumph at Montpellier Herault, Alexandre Lacazette netting twice after Nabil Fekir’s opening goal.

Dijon pulled clear of the relegation playoff place with a 2-0 win over AS Nancy-Lorraine, who dropped to the foot of the table following SC Bastia’s 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Lorient.

Caen also remain in a relegation scrap as a 1-0 home defeat to Stade Rennes left them just a point clear of the bottom three.