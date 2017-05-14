Brady to feature on cover of ‘Madden,’ dismisses ‘curse’

AFP, NEW YORK

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who won his fifth Super Bowl title three months ago, was on Friday named the cover player for video game Madden NFL 18.

The 40-year-old superstar, who is to become the oldest NFL player ever featured on the cover of EA Sports’ American football video game, challenged the notion of a “curse” on Madden cover players in a video on Facebook.

“I’ve heard there are some of you out there who might be worried about something called the ‘Madden Curse,’” Brady said. “There’s no such thing as curses. It’s a total myth.”

Brady broke a mirror with a hammer and walked under a ladder, both bad luck signs, to support his case.

“They wouldn’t let me break the full-length mirror... All good!” Brady said on Facebook.

The video game, available on Aug. 25, just ahead of this season’s September start, is called the “G.O.A.T. Edition” for “Greatest of All Time.” It has a cover with Brady from the waist up in a Patriots jersey and helmet, his mouth open wide and screaming.

Brady follows Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who was on last year’s video game cover, making this the first time teammates have been featured in consecutive years.

However, Gronkowski was limited to only eight games last season because of a back injury, the latest victim of a “curse” that has been said to have claimed victims as such as former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick and then-Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

“I’m not one to believe in curses, so I’m ready to take the challenge head on like always,” Brady said. “It doesn’t stand a chance.”