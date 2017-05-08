SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

India in Champions Trophy

India is to participate in next month’s ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales, India’s Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) said yesterday after a special general meeting. India did not submit a squad for the one-day international tournament by an April 25 deadline after the BCCI failed in a bid to halt a new revenue model being adopted by the International Cricket Council.

SWIMMING

Olympians miss drug tests

Australian Olympic silver medalist Madeline Groves and two other Australian Olympic swimmers are facing possible two-year bans for missing drug tests, reports said yesterday. Groves, two-time Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes and open water swimmer Jarrod Poort missed three drug tests in a 12-month period, the Sunday Telegraph reported. Swimming Australia said it was informed by the Australian Sport Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) and the sport’s international governing body FINA that some team members might have failed to update their whereabouts. “ASADA and FINA are yet to finalize their processes and to confirm the final outcomes in relation to these matters,” Swimming Australia said in a statement.

SOCCER

NZ qualify for World Cup

New Zealand amateurs Auckland City will get to test themselves against the cream of world soccer at the FIFA Club World Cup in December after beating Team Wellington 2-0 in the second leg of the Oceania Champions League final yesterday. Auckland won the two-legged final 5-0 on aggregate after a 3-0 victory at home last week to give them a seventh consecutive Oceania title and ninth overall. Auckland, who finished third at the 2014 Club World Cup in Morocco, will enter a playoff for the quarter-finals at the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They are likely to face UAE side al-Jazira on Dec. 6. Ramon Tribulietx’s side were already in the box seat after the first leg, but they did not sit back yesterday, with Ryan De Vries and Emiliano Tade notching goals after half time.

BASKETBALL

Kerr undergoes procedure

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has had a spinal cord leak procedure on his back and remains out indefinitely. Owner Joe Lacob discussed Kerr’s condition in an interview with Bloomberg Radio. Kerr did not travel to Salt Lake City for the Warriors’ 102-91 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night that gave Golden State a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference second-round series. He saw a specialist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday. Kerr had back surgery about two years ago and has been dealing with complications. Assistant Mike Brown took over as acting coach for Game 3 of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

RUNNING

Dogs join Bangkok fun run

From tiny Chihuahuas to 60kg mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners yesterday jogged through a Bangkok park to raise money for charity. Nobody was racing against the clock at the “Maa-Rathon” — maa is Thai for dog — and there was no prize for the fastest dog and owner around the 1.7km course. Entrants paid US$30 per dog to raise funds for a new building at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. “This way dogs can also contribute to help humans,” organizer Pimpicha Utsahajit said. The event started early to avoid temperatures above 36?C later in the day.