Fans used racist taunts: Orioles’ Jones

AP, BOSTON

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said he was taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park during Baltimore’s Major League Baseball game against the Boston Red Sox.

Jones, who is black, said someone in the crowd threw a bag of peanuts at him on Monday night.

He said he had been the subject of racist heckling in Boston’s ballpark before, but this was one of the worst cases of fan abuse he had heard in his 12-year career, USA Today reporterd.

The five-time All-Star said he was “called the N-word a handful of times” in quotes reported by USA Today and the Boston Globe.

“It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being,” Jones said.

USA Today reported that Red Sox officials confirmed that a fan threw a bag of peanuts at Jones and was ejected from the stadium.

“It’s pathetic,” Jones said. “It’s called a coward. What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand [US$10,000], 20 grand, 30 grand. Something that really hurts somebody.”

The Orioles’ 5-2 victory marked the latest testy game between the American League East rivals this season, including a fight in Baltimore last month.

In the teams’ previous meeting at Camden Yards, Boston reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Manny Machado’s head and hit the slugger’s bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined.

Machado had rankled the Red Sox with a late slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia’s left leg two days earlier. Pedroia missed a handful of games.

Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy hit Mookie Betts near the left hip with a fastball on Monday night, prompting loud boos.

In Miami, Taiwan’s Chen Wei-yin drew praise from manager Don Mattingly after yielding two runs while striking out seven and walking four over six frames in their 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I thought Wei-yin was good,” Mattingly told MLB.com. “Other than that one inning [in the fourth], he stayed aggressive. It’s 2-2 when he comes out of that. At that point, we’re kind of in decent shape.”

Additional reporting by staff writer