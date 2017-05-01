World champion Selby into final, seeing off Ding

AFP, SHEFFIELD, England

Mark Selby on Saturday was just one match away from winning his third World Championship title in four years after seeing off China’s Ding Junhui 17-15 in the semi-finals at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre in the UK.

The Englishman beat Ding in last year’s final and the pair were all square at 12-12 heading into the concluding session of their last-four clashes.

However, it is Selby, one of the toughest competitors in the game, who is to face Scotland’s four-time world champion John Higgins in the final.

The match would be a repeat of their 2007 Crucible title-decider, which Higgins won 18-13.

Selby pulled clear of Ding with breaks of 74 and 96 and went 16-13 in front.

However, Ding rallied before a missed blue gave Selby a chance to make a match-clinching 72 and leave Asia still searching for its first snooker world champion.

“When I had my chance there I was taking a little bit longer over my shots than I normally would, but I knew if I didn’t win the frame at that visit it would have got away from me,” Selby said. “Every shot felt like a pint of blood in that frame.”

Asked about his show of emotion, Selby told the BBC: “It’s more relief than anything else.”

For Ding, whose 13 centuries this tournament are the most by a player at a World Championship not to reach the final, the frustration at missing out on the chance to win snooker’s biggest prize was clear.

“I’m disappointed to have lost when I played so well, but that is sport,” Ding said. “Before I missed the blue in the last frame I thought I was going to level at 16-all, but sadly that didn’t happen.”

“However I have improved and have been a lot more confident and aggressive here so that is good,” said Ding, who in the quarter-finals beat five-times world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

“On this performance I think Mark Selby is the favorite to win the title,” he said.

Higgins, who resumed just one frame away from victory against Barry Hawkins, wasted little time by making a break of 120 in their first frame back for a comfortable 17-8 victory.