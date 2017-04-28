Thompson tears up over penalty ahead of Texas Shootout

Reuters and AP, BEIJING

Lexi Thompson again broke down in tears while discussing the controversial penalty that upended her title bid at the year’s first major three weeks ago.

Thompson, speaking on Wednesday on the eve of the Texas Shootout in Irving and for the first time since the ANA Inspiration in California, broke down when asked about the toughest part of the past few weeks.

“The hardest part was just going through it,” the 22-year-old American said before pausing for about 45 seconds as she struggled to regain her composure. “I don’t think I’ve ever played any better and just for that to happen it was just kind of a nightmare.”

Meanwhile, at the Asian Tour’s Yeangder Heritage at Miaoli’s National Golf Country Club yesterday, Australia’s Jake Higginbottom shot a four-under 68 for a one-stroke lead. There were three Taiwanese in the top 10, Sung Mao-chang (three-under), and Chen Ming-chuan and Peng Hung-ching (both one-under).

At the Volvo China Open, Alexander Levy shot a nine-under 63 for a one-stroke lead. Taiwan’s Lien Lu-sen shot three-over 75.

Additional reporting by staff writer