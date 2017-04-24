Taiwan face ouster with singles losses

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Taiwan were on the brink of relegation in their Fed Cup World Group II playoff against Italy on Saturday, as the visitors lost both opening singles rubbers to fall to a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-five match at the Circolo Tennis in Barletta, Italy.

In a marathon first singles rubber that lasted five minutes short of three hours, Italian world No. 221 Martina Trevisan rallied from a set down to defeat world No. 298 Lee Ya-hsuan 2-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Both players converted 11 of 18 break points, but the Italian managed to conjure up 33 winners to Lee’s 16 to edge a tight opening battle.

“I have never played in a match with so many breaks of serve — that was a first time,” Lee told the Fed Cup Web site. “The wind wasn’t really much of a problem and I made too many errors, but my fitness was okay. I wasn’t having any problems, even though it was a long match.”

“The key to the match was the strength of my will to win the match and I never gave up, even when there were problems with the serve. I got confidence when I finally held my serve and I was very nervous before the match started, and there was tension and some fear. That is why the serve was bad,” Trevisan said. “The feeling of winning the match after nearly three hours was fantastic and I was so happy about the result. I wanted to win that point for the team — nothing else.”

In the second singles rubber, Italian world No. 110 Sara Errani raced to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Taiwanese world No. 372 Hsu Chieh-yu in just 60 minutes.

Errani converted five of eight break points, while Hsu squandered all the five opportunities she created.

“She is the best player I have ever faced on a clay court, especially in that first set,” Hsu told the Fed Cup Web site. “I have been playing on clay lately, but her ball has so much spin and you cannot do anything with the shot. Then she comes into the net to finish the point. I like her style of play and it was a good learning experience.”

While Taiwan looked to be heading for relegation ahead of yesterday’s three rubbers, captain Wang Shi-ting remained determined.

“Lee is quite frustrated and upset at losing the first match, but we have to bounce back and prepare for tomorrow’s matches,” Wang told the Fed Cup Web site. “On clay against Italy it is difficult and while we are still in the tie, we made it very hard.”

Meanwhile, Romanian former world No. 1 professional tennis player Ilie Nastase was on Saturday sensationally kicked out of the Fed Cup after a foul-mouthed rant compounded his controversial racial slur over US world No. 2 Serena Williams’ unborn baby.

The 70-year-old Romanian Fed Cup team coach was escorted from the Constanta, Romania, venue where a World Group playoff was taking place against Britain after swearing at the umpire, as well as the British captain and a visiting player.

He was heard to call pregnant British team captain Anna Keovathong and Britsh world No. 7 Johanna Konta “fucking bitches.”

The day before, Nastase was overheard making derogatory remarks about Williams’ pregnancy.

“Let’s see what color it [the baby] has. Chocolate with milk?” he said in Romanian, remarks then reported widely internationally, including by a British reporter who he then berated, describing her as “stupid” and “ugly.”

The controversy in Romania overshadowed what was meant to be the weekend’s main Fed Cup business — the semi-finals.