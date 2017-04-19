Yankees triumph over White Sox for eighth straight win

AP, NEW YORK

Jordan Montgomery on Monday night took a shutout into the seventh inning for his first major league win while Matt Holliday homered in his return to the lineup as the New York Yankees romped to their eighth consecutive victory by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-4.

Holliday put the Yankees ahead with a titanic three-run shot in a five-run third inning and Aaron Judge added a two-run homer that chased Derek Holland (1-2) with the score 7-0 in the fifth.

Making his second career start, Montgomery (1-0) immediately found himself in a first-inning jam. However, the 24-year-old lefty calmly pitched his way out of it by retiring cleanup hitter Jose Abreu and streaking Avisail Garcia with runners at second and third.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 3

In Chicago, Eric Thames homered in his club record-tying fifth straight game as Milwaukee beat Chicago.

Milwaukee never trailed after Thames hit an opposite-field homer to snap a 3-3 tie in the third inning. Jeromy Burnitz was the other Brewer to homer in five straight games in August 1997.

Ryan Braun and Jeff Bandy also went deep for the Brewers, the only team to hit as many as three homers in a game off Chicago starter John Lackey (1-2) last season.

BRAVES 5, PADRES 4

In Atlanta, Georgia, Dansby Swanson hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning as Atlanta, boosted by Freddie Freeman’s two home runs, beat San Diego for a four-game sweep in their first series at SunTrust Park.

Swanson’s bases-loaded hit fell just in front of diving left fielder Allen Cordoba. The Braves have followed a five-game losing streak with five straight wins.

Jim Johnson (2-0) pitched the ninth.

Kurt Suzuki hit a one-out single in the Braves ninth off closer Brandon Maurer (0-1). With two outs, pinch runner Chase d’Arnaud advanced to third on Emilio Bonifacio’s bloop single in front of Cordoba’s dive.

In other results, it was:

‧ Red Sox 4, Rays 3

‧ Indians 3, Twins 1

‧ Astros 3, Angels 0

‧ Cardinals 2, Pirates 1

‧ Rangers 7, Athletics 0

‧ Mariners 6, Marlins 1

‧ Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2