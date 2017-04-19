Maple Leafs rally to edge Capitals 4-3 in overtime

AP, TORONTO

Tyler Bozak on Monday night scored 1 minute, 37 seconds into overtime to cap Toronto’s comeback from two goals down in the second period as the Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, while William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.

Toronto trailed 2-0 in the first period and then 3-1 early in the second, before Kadri and Nylander scored 4 minutes, 7 seconds apart late to tie the score in the final minute of the period.

Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov all scored for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots.

All three games so far have been decided in overtime.

Game 4 is today.

DUCKS 5, FLAMES 4, OT

In Calgary, Alberta, Corey Perry scored 1 minute, 30 seconds into overtime as the Anaheim Ducks rallied from three goals down to take a 3-0 series lead in the first-round playof series.

Perry’s sharp-angled shot deflected off several players and past Flames goalie Brian Elliott.

Shea Theodore had two goals while Nate Thompson had a goal and two assists and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Ducks. Rickard Rakell, Kevin Bieksa and Hampus Lindholm each had two assists.

John Gibson gave up four goals on 16 shots before he was replaced by Jonathan Bernier in the second period. Bernier stopped all 16 shots he faced.

Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist while Kris Versteeg, Sam Bennett and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary. Mikael Backlund and T.J. Brodie each had two assists and Elliott finished with 22 saves.

Game 4 is today.

SENATORS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

In Boston, Bobby Ryan scored on a tip-in on a power play 5 minutes, 43 seconds into overtime as Ottawa recovered after giving up a three-goal lead to beat Boston and take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Ryan got free in the zone, tapping it in on assists by Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson. Mike Hoffman added two goals for Ottawa, with Derick Brassard scoring the other. Craig Anderson finished with 17 saves.

It was the second straight overtime game of the series and second consecutive win for the Senators following their 4-3 victory in Game 2.

This time the Bruins rallied from a 3-0 deficit with three goals in second period, tying the game on a power-play goal by David Pastrnak.

Noel Acciari and David Backes also scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots.

Game 4 is today.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, OT

In Nashville, Tennessee, Kevin Fiala scored on a backhander 16 minutes, 44 seconds into overtime as the Nashville Predators rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to push the Blackhawks to the brink of elimination.

Filip Forsberg scored twice in the third period to force overtime. Pekka Rinne made 34 saves, even with his franchise playoff scoreless streak ending early in the second period at 141 minutes, 5 seconds.

Dennis Rasmussen and Patrick Kane each scored the first goals this series for the Western Conference’s No. 1 seeds.

However, the Blackhawks, winners of three Stanley Cup titles in the past seven years, now trail 0-3 for the first time since the 2011 quarter-finals. They lost that series in seven games to Vancouver.

Game 4 is tomorrow night in Nashville.