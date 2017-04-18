Cramping Johnson outlasts Bellucci

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Fourth seed Steve Johnson of the US shook off cramps and fought his way to a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) victory over Brazil’s Thomaz Bellucci at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

Johnson, who arrived in Houston after a US Davis Cup tie in Australia, won his second career ATP Tour title and his first on home soil.

“To win on US soil and win when you’re not feeling great is a testament to my willpower and competitiveness,” Johnson said. “My body has just physically run out of gas after this week. Coming in from Australia kind of put me behind the eight ball and then the nerves of trying to close out the final, a lot of factors go into cramping. I was very fortunate to get out of that.”

Eighth seed Bellucci was vying to become the first player since 2004 to win five three-set matches en route to an ATP Tour singles title.

“I wasn’t cramping, but I was so tired that I couldn’t think to win the match,” Bellucci said. “He was a little bit worse than me [physically], but he was playing unbelievably.”

“I’m a little bit sad because I think I could have won, but I’m happy to make another final,” Bellucci said.

GRAND PRIX HASSAN II

AFP, MARRAKESH

Croatia’s Borna Coric saved five match points to defeat Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 on Sunday to clinch his maiden career ATP Tour title at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh.

Coric, the 20-year-old world No. 79, trailed 3-0 in the second set and 4-2 in the decider before he rallied to victory against third seed Kohlschreiber, who was bidding for an eighth ATP Tour title.

The Croatian lost last year’s final to Federico Delbonis of Argentina.

Coric fired 10 aces to defeat Kohlschreiber after 2 hours, 38 minutes, the longest final on the ATP Tour this year.

“I would say that’s my biggest comeback, I’ve never saved five match points,” Coric said. “Especially in such an important match, I served very well in the big points. It’s an awesome feeling. I didn’t know what to expect when I came here and I wasn’t in the best shape, but I’ve been working very hard the past three or four months and now it’s paying off.”

For 33-year-old Kohlschreiber, the manner of defeat was nothing new — he squandered seven match points against world No. 1 Andy Murray earlier this year.

“It was one of those days,” the German veteran said.