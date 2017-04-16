Braves inaugurate stadium with win

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia

Ender Inciarte on Friday night hit the first home run in baseball’s newest stadium and local product Nick Markakis drove in the first two runs as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 in SunTrust Park’s regular-season debut.

Before a sellout crowd of 41,149 that included former US president Jimmy Carter, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and one-time home run king Hank Aaron, the Braves won their second straight game after a 1-6 start.

Julio Teheran (1-0) was a bit wild, but lasted six innings. He gave up both San Diego runs, working around four walks and two hit batters. Jim Johnson worked the ninth for his second save.

Markakis, who grew up in nearby Woodstock, Georgia, put the Braves ahead in the first with a two-run double off Jhoulys Chacin (1-2). Inciarte gave Atlanta some breathing room in the sixth with a two-run shot to right.

MARINERS 2, RANGERS 1

In Seattle, Felix Hernandez pitched 7-1/3 innings for Seattle, while Mitch Haniger settled for a match-winning RBI single instead of an apparent home run.

With the score 1-1 in the seventh, Haniger hit a drive that appeared to clear the left-field wall for a three-run homer, before bouncing back into the field of play.

After an umpire review of more than two minutes, the call was overturned, giving Haniger a single off Jose Leclerc (0-1), scoring Jarrod Dyson to put Seattle up 2-1.

Hernandez (1-1) allowed one run and six hits. Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth, stranding the tying run at third for his second save.

DODGERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 1

In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw outpitched former teammate Zack Greinke, leading the Dodgers to the win.

Kershaw (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked one in 8-1/3 innings. The left-hander lost his bid for a shutout when Chris Owings doubled in a run in the ninth.

Greinke (1-1), who left Los Angeles for a big free-agent deal with Arizona after the 2015 season, lasted just five innings. He was charged with five runs and 10 hits.

YANKEES 4, CARDINALS 3

In New York, Masahiro Tanaka pitched into the seventh inning before Aroldis Chapman escaped his own jam for his third save in three days as the Yankees earned their fifth straight win.

Chapman allowed a two-out walk to Randal Grichuk and a double to pinch-hitter Jose Martinez before Dexter Fowler — the closer’s teammate on the World Series champion Cubs last year — grounded out to second.

Tanaka (1-1) entered with an 11.74 ERA over his first two starts, but recovered nicely after Matt Carpenter’s two-run homer in the first. The Japanese right-hander was charged with three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Starlin Castro and Austin Romine homered for New York, who are 4-0 to begin their nine-game homestand.

Michael Wacha (1-1) struck out eight for struggling St Louis, but allowed two homers and four runs over six innings.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 4

In Toronto, home plate umpire Dale Scott sustained a concussion when hit in the face mask by a foul tip from Baltimore slugger Mark Trumbo, casting a shadow over the Orioles’ victory.

Scott recoiled after the ball struck the bottom of his mask and staggered backward before going down on one knee in the eighth inning.

Once his neck was immobilized on a spinal board, Scott was lifted onto a cart and driven off the field.

The Blue Jays relayed information from the league that Scott would miss the rest of the series.