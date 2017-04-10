SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Otani out for six weeks

Japanese baseball player Shohei Otani will be sidelined for about six weeks because of a left thigh muscle strain, his team said yesterday. Otani, who is expected to move to Major League Baseball next year, hurt his left leg trying to beat out an infield single in the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters’ loss to the ORIX Buffaloes on Saturday. The injury will add further debate to Otani’s insistence on batting as well as pitching.

SWEDEN

Athletes honor attack victims

Athletes competing in soccer, ice hockey and swimming have observed a minute of silence for the victims of Friday’s deadly truck attack in Stockholm. Swedish media showed teams and supporters in the country’s top soccer leagues, in the highest division hockey league and at a swimming event standing silently shoulder-to-shoulder before commencing competition. Dennis Fredriksson of the Swim Stockholm Open 2017 competition told Swedish broadcaster SVT that participants “were all quite shaken by what had happened,” but it was “obvious to all” not to give in and cancel. Soccer players with the Allsvenskan and second-tier Superettan divisions were wearing black arm bands during weekend games.

SOCCER

Sydney FC use video referee

Sydney Football Club received a helping hand from a video assistant referee in a world first on Saturday, but it was still not enough for a 20th win of the season for the runaway A-League leaders. The A-League is trialing the video assistant over the final two rounds of the regular season and the three weeks of playoffs that follow. The video assistant was called into action in the second half of their match against Wellington Phoenix Football Club in Wellington, when Sydney FC claimed Marco Rossi had handled the ball inside the box.

BOXING

Lomachenko beats Sosa

Vasyl Lomachenko dominated Jason Sosa before recording a ninth-round technical knockout to defend his World Boxing Organization junior lightweight belt and complete a three-fight Ukrainian sweep on Saturday night. Lomachenko (8-1, 6 knockouts), a two-time Olympic champion who is considered among the world’s best fighters, looked close to knocking out Sosa (20-2-4) on several occasions before Sosa’s corner stopped the fight. Fellow Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk (12-0) defended his WBO cruiserweight title with a 117-110 unanimous decision over Mike Hunter (12-1) in opener of an HBO fight card and the maiden event at the MGM National Harbor in Washington.

GOLF

Spieth needs resilience to win

Jordan Spieth yesterday used the same grit and resilience he needed after a back-nine meltdown last year to rally from a 10-stroke deficit into Masters contention once again. The 2015 Masters and US Open champion fired a four-under par 68 on Saturday to share fourth place with fellow Americans Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman after 54 holes to stand on four-under 212, two back of coleaders Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia. “Kind of the way this year has been, slow starts and just grind it out to come from behind,” said Spieth, who won at Pebble Beach earlier this year. “I’ve come back and won tournaments before, all the way from six back on the PGA Tour, so I can draw off those experiences.” After an opening 75 that featured a quadruple bogey at the 15th, Spieth was 10 strokes off the lead.