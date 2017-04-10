Bickell to retire at the end of the regular season

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Bryan Bickell, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November last year, on Saturday announced that he would retire from the NHL at the end of the regular season.

The 31-year-old Bickell is to play in the Carolina Hurricanes’ final two regular-season games this weekend after rejoining the club today.

The Canadian forward’s last NHL game would be against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love.

Bickell said he appreciates the opportunity to finish his career in Carolina with the NHL team.

He played 10 games with their American Hockey League affiliate Charlotte before being called up to the main team.

“From where I was at my peak to where I am now, there’s a difference in my game,” Bickell said.

“I don’t think I will ever get back to that point with the circumstances. For the last couple months, from where I was mentally and physically to where I am now, it’s a big change,” he said. “I’m just happy to finish up here and move on.”

It was hard to tell the illness was present during his time in Charlotte as he had one goal and four points with the Checkers.

Hurricanes coach Bill Peters was emotional when asked about the Bickell after practice on Saturday.

“He’s a man’s man and he’s a pro’s pro, and he’s unbelievably brave,” Peters said of Bickell.

The Hurricanes on Saturday announced that Bickell was selected by his teammates as the winner of the 2016-17 Steve Chiasson Award, given to the player who best exemplifies determination and dedication while proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game.

Former Hurricane defenseman Chiasson died in a car accident in 1999.

Bickell was chosen by Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (41st overall) of the 2004 NHL draft before going on to win Stanley Cups in 2013 and 2015.

In 393 career NHL games, he has 66 goals, 70 assists and 192 penalty minutes with the Blackhawks and Hurricanes.