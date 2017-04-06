SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

LA LIGA

Atletico close gap

Atletico Madrid’s fine form continued as Filipe Luis scored in a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad to close to within seven points of leaders Real Madrid on Tuesday. Atletico, moved three points clear of Sevilla in the battle for third. “Other than the opening 15 minutes when they dominated the ball, we imposed our tempo, pressed well high up the pitch and created chances,” Atletico manager Diego Simeone said. “It is a very important win.” Antoine Griezmann was involved in the only goal as Luis exchanged passes with him and Fernando Torres before slotting home. Athletic Bilbao were 2-0 victors over RCD Espanyol thanks to Aritz Aduriz’s first-half double, while Villarreal’s Adrian Lopez scored the only goal in their game against Real Betis Balompie.

COPPA ITALIA

Lazio reach the final

SS Lazio on Tuesday reached the final, despite losing 3-2 in the second leg to bitter city rivals AS Roma, advancing 4-2 on aggregate. A double from Mohamed Salah added to Stephan El Shaarawy’s goal two minutes before the break to give Roma victory on the night. However, Lazio scored in either half through midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and forward Ciro Immobile to book a third final in five years.

BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich run ended

Leaders Bayern Munich had their 20-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended by TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Tuesday as Andrej Kramaric’s winner sealed the hosts’ historic 1-0 victory. It was Bayern’s first loss since going down 3-2 against Russia’s Rostov in a Champions League group game in November last year. It was also only their second defeat in 27 Bundesliga games, having also stumbled against Borussia Dortmund, but they still hold a 13-point lead at the top of the table. “Of course, we shouldn’t have allowed that to happen,” Bayern captain for the night Arjen Robben said. “It was better in the second half, but the ball wouldn’t go in. Our lead [on the table] is still big, but that was an unnecessary defeat.” A poor clearance from Bayern defender Mats Hummels was snapped up by striker Kramaric, who slammed his shot past Sven Ulreich. In other games, Dortmund beat Hamburg SV 3-0, Schalke 04 lost 3-0 to Werder Bremen and Cologne beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0.

COUPE DE FRANCE

Monaco surge into semis

Valere Germain hit a brace as AS Monaco surged into the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over 10-man Lille OSC on Tuesday. They made light work of visiting Lille at a sparse Stade Louis II, despite fielding a weakened side. Striker Radamel Falcao and starlets Kylian Mbappe and Tiemoue Bakayoko were all named on the bench. Monaco took the lead in the 35th minute when striker and captain-for-the-night Germain rifled high into the roof of the net and five minutes later Lille were in deeper trouble when Carlens Arcus was sent off for hauling down Jorge as the Brazilian had a run at goal. Monaco made it 2-0 just before the break when Germain struck again, this time from close range. Lille pulled a consolation goal back through Anwar El Ghazi deep into stoppage-time. Monaco joined En Avant de Guingamp in the last four after they beat fourth-tier minnows Frejus Saint-Raphael 1-0.