Canadiens defeat Panthers, clinch Atlantic Division

AP, SUNRISE, Florida

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice in the third period and had an assist to help the Montreal Canadiens clinch the Atlantic Division title with a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Andrew Shaw and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens, while Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots in his second NHL start.

Jonathan Marchessault scored for Florida, while goaltender Reto Berra finished with 27 saves.

Lehkonen put Montreal ahead 2-1 early in the third period as he beat Berra with a rising shot from between the circles high to the glove side. He made it a two-goal game when he followed Paul Byron’s breakaway attempt by knocking in the rebound for his 16th with 3 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.

In Michigan, Evgeni Svechnikov scored the only goal of the shootout in his NHL debut, lifting the Detroit Red Wings past the Ottawa Senators 5-4.

In the seventh round of the tiebreaker, Svechnikov went to his backhand and slid the puck between the pads of Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson.

Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, while Frans Nielsen, Gustav Nyquist and Dylan Larkin all scored in regulation for Detroit. Nick Jensen had two assists, while goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 41 shots.

Kyle Turris and Fredrik Claesson scored in the third period to level the score for the Senators, who pulled into a tie with Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa were technically ahead, with a game in hand on the Bruins.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist, while Alexandre Burows also scored and Turris had two assists for the Senators.

In New York, Auston Matthews scored his 39th goal of the season to set the record for the most by a US-born rookie as the Toronto Maple Leafs moved closer to clinching their second playoff berth in 12 seasons with a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.