SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Pacquiao negotiating fight

Philippines boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is negotiating a July 2 fight with unbeaten Australian Jeff Horn, Pacquiao’s camp said yesterday. “We are working out the details for the fight on July 2,” Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz told reporters by text message. Arum had previously been quoted in international media as saying that the 38-year-old Filipino, dubbed “Pac-Man,” would get into the ring with Horn, 29, in April, possibly in Australia. Queensland also offered to host the fight in Brisbane, Australia. Pacquiao and British boxer Amir Khan in February had announced separately that they would fight on April 23, with a source from the Filipino’s camp saying the bout would be in the United Arab Emirates. However, the Pacquiao-Khan fight bizarrely fell through, with Arum describing the reported US$38 million UAE deal to the Los Angeles Times last month as “pie in the sky.” Koncz did not disclose the proposed Pacquiao-Horn prizemoney or the venue, telling reporters that the fighters’ purse was “nobody’s business.” World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Pacquiao is in the twilight of a glittering career that won him unprecedented world titles in eight weight divisions.

OLYMPICS

Devices sought for medals

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have begun collecting discarded electronic devices that will be used in the production of the medals to be awarded to athletes. Japanese Olympic swimmer Takeshi Matsuda and Paralympian Takuro Yamada attended a ceremony in downtown Tokyo yesterday to launch the campaign. “It’s a great project that turns your old unused phones into athletes’ treasured medals,” four-time Olympic swimming medalist Matsuda said. “I’m glad that by participating in this project, anyone can take part in the Games.” The organizing committee aims to collect eight tonnes of raw metal — 40kg of gold, 4,920kg of silver and 2,944kg of bronze — which should yield about two tonnes of pure metal, enough to produce 5,000 medals for the Tokyo Games. People are being asked to donate unwanted and obsolete electronic devices, including smartphones, digital cameras and laptops. Collection boxes have been set up throughout the country. The collection will end in the spring of 2019, or as soon as the eight-tonne target is reached.

BASKETBALL

Long streak broken

A historic 111-game winning streak by the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team ended on Friday as the Huskies fell 66-64 in overtime to Mississippi State University in the semi-finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament. Guard Morgan William hit a jumper at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Bulldogs to the stunning victory in Dallas, Texas. Mississippi State led 64-62 before a flagrant foul call on Bulldogs guard Dominique Dillingham allowed Connecticut’s Katie Lou Samuelson to tie the score from the free-throw line with 26.6 seconds remaining in overtime. However, the Huskies could not score on the ensuing possession as Mississippi State created a turnover to set up William’s decisive shot. Four-time defending champions Connecticut, in their 10th straight women’s final four, had not lost a game since Nov. 17, 2014. Their streak of 111 straight wins eclipsed the previous record of 90 straight set by University of Connecticut teams from 2008 to 2010. Mississippi State are to play for the women’s national championship today against South Carolina, who defeated Stanford 62-53 in the other semi-final.