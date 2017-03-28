India close on Test series victory as Jadeja shines

Reuters, DHARAMSALA, India

Ravindra Jadeja shone with bat and ball yesterday to put India in a commanding position to secure a series-clinching victory over Australia in the fourth and final Test.

After two days of fluctuating fortunes at the end of a tight series which is level at 1-1, India moved ahead in the morning session when they fashioned a valuable 32-run lead before being dismissed for 332 on the stroke of lunch.

On the liveliest of the four pitches used in the series, Australia’s top order struggled against the bouncing ball before Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shared six wickets between them to bowl out the tourists for 137.

Chasing 106 to complete a 2-1 series victory, India were 19-0 at the close at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India.

Openers Lokesh Rahul (13) and Murali Vijay (6) resume today with the hosts needing 87 runs to complete a comprehensive win.

“We claimed three early wickets, which was a bonus for us,” Jadeja told reporters. “We had already taken an upper hand with the 32-run lead. From there, the momentum was with us.”

Jadeja made 63 and featured in a 96-run partnership with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, while Australia’s top order struggled from the start.

Karun Nair spilled David Warner at slip off Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the second time in the match, but the opener was unable to capitalize and was caught behind for 6 off Umesh Yadav.

Much depended on captain Steve Smith and he hit three delectable boundaries before guiding a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery on to his stumps to depart for 17.

Umesh (3-29) had Matt Renshaw caught behind as Australia lost three wickets before they had wiped out India’s first-innings lead.

Jadeja dismissed Shaun Marsh, Pat Cummins and Steve O’Keefe before Ashwin joined the party, claiming 3-29.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored with a fluent 45 before falling leg before wicket to Ashwin.

“You can hear a pin drop in the dressing room,” Australia batting coach Graeme Hick said. “Very disappointing day. There’s always a chance until the final ball is bowled, but it was hard day today.”