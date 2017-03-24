Westbrook carries Thunder to victory with triple-double

AP, OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma

Russell Westbrook on Wednesday night recorded his 35th triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 122-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Westbrook, who made all six of his field-goal attempts and all six of his free throws, has recorded five triple-doubles against Philadelphia, his highest total against any NBA team.

He needs six triple-doubles in Oklahoma City’s final 11 games to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season record, set during the 1961-1962 season.

Nik Stauskas led the 76ers with 20 points, reaching the 20-point mark in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

BULLS 117, PISTONS 95

In Chicago, Nikola Mirotic recorded a season-high 28 points as Chicago beat Detroit.

Mirotic shot 12 of 15 and made four of six three-point attempts to lead Chicago to an easy win after dropping eight of 10.

Jimmy Butler added 16 points and 12 assists.

Joffrey Lauvergne filled in for suspended center Robin Lopez and outplayed Andre Drummond with 17 points and seven rebounds, while rookie Paul Zipser added a career-high 15 points.

NUGGETS 126, CAVALIERS 113

In Denver, Colorado, Wilson Chandler scored 18 points in his return from a pulled groin and provided stellar defense on LeBron James in Denver’s victory over Cleveland.

The Nuggets bounced back from consecutive heartbreaking last-second losses to Houston with a signature win that increased their lead to one-and-a-half games over idle Portland in the race for the final playoff spot in the West.

Will Barton scored 20 points, Kenneth Faried added 17 and Jamal Murray had 15 off the bench for Denver, who also got 21 points from Gary Harris and 16 from Nikola Jokic.

In other results, it was:

‧ Celtics 109, Pacers 100

‧ Hornets 109, Magic 102

‧ Wizards 104, Hawks 100

‧ Bucks 116, Kings 98

‧ Jazz 108, Knicks 101