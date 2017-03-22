SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Cimolai wins first stage

Italy’s Davide Cimolai on Monday won a bunch sprint to bag the first stage and the overall lead at the Volta a Catalunya after overtaking France’s Nacer Bouhanni right on the line. It was the first of seven stages of what promises to be a hotly disputed race featuring most of cycling’s big guns, such as Britain’s Chris Froome, Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Spanish veteran Alberto Contador. The peloton raced 178.9km over a middle section containing hilly terrain on the rocky and rugged Costa Brava, but arrived intact at the finish line in Spanish coastal resort town Calella. Cimolai, 27 and riding for FDJ, proved fastest in a tight finish on narrow streets coming up a slight hill at the end to just edge Bouhanni, who made an early bid. Kristian Sbaragli completed the opening day’s podium.

OLYMPICS

RUSADA names acting CEO

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which remains suspended over an alleged cover-up, has named a new acting CEO. RUSADA said on its Web site that Tatyana Chirkina has taken charge temporarily. Russian media reported Chirkina was previously the organization’s chief accountant and her appointment will last only until a candidate for the permanent position is found. RUSADA did not respond to a request for comment. Chirkina succeeds Anna Antseliovich, who became acting CEO in December 2015, shortly after its suspension began, and left this month. RUSADA was suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency over allegations its staff concealed drug use by Russian athletes.

RUGBY UNION

No citation over alleged bite

A citation looked unlikely after Wales claimed winger George North was bitten during their Six Nations rugby match against France on Saturday. “The evidence suggests there is a bite,” Wales interim coach Rob Howley said after the match in Paris. North also complained to referee Wayne Barnes during the game that he was bitten. However, after a review by match citing commissioner John Montgomery, officials were “not able to conclude that any particular individual carried out an act of foul play,” Six Nations Rugby said in a statement late on Monday. “Six Nations Rugby anticipates that this will be the end of the matter in terms of the alleged bite.”

TENNIS

Kvitova return undetermined

Petra Kvitova has regained the use of her racket hand, which was badly injured three months ago in a knife attack, but there is still no date for her return to tennis, her spokesman said on Monday. The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered severe injuries to her left hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December last year. The 27-year-old underwent emergency surgery, enduring a four-hour operation to repair tendon and nerve damage. “Petra uses her hand without problem for daily activities,” spokesman Karel Tejkal told reporters. Doctors had previously estimated that Kvitova would not be able to return to competition before the second half of this year. “At the moment, no one can give a concrete date,” the spokesman said. “Petra’s convalescence is continuing as planned, so far there are no complications, but everything is up in the air as to her return.”