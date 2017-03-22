Tigers, Dinos to face off in SBL championship finals

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Dacin Tigers and the Yulon Luxgen Dinos, the Super Basketball League’s (SBL) two best teams of the season, are to vie for the championship trophy in the finals after knocking out their respective challengers in impressive fashion.

The Dinos had the tougher series against experienced Taiwan Beer, gaining their finals berth with a 74-68 victory at Banciao Gymnasium in New Taipei City on Sunday.

The Beer Crew fought hard to take two matches in the series, but Yulon prevailed with their fourth win on Sunday, with Ivory Coast power forward Herve Lamizana and local sharpshooter Lu Cheng-ju pounding the net for 30 and 20 points respectively.

Waiting for them are the Tigers, who on Saturday subdued Pauian Archiland 75-63 to wrap up their series with four wins to one, with Indian-Canadian big center Sim Bhullar leading with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Fans will be anticipating an exciting finals series, as the Tigers topped the league with a 21-9 record, while the Dinos finished second with 19-11.

The first two games of the finals are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday respectively at Sinjhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City.

The two sides are to get Monday next week off as a rest day, followed by two more games on Tuesday and Thursday next week, also in Sinjhuang.

The Tigers will be looking to win the championship crown for the second time, while the Dinos are attempting to seize their fifth league trophy.

In the regular season, the Tigers had better offensive output — averaging 82 points per game, compared with 75.4 for the Dinos — and better rebounding, with 39.9 per game compared with 33.9 for Yulon.

Experts said the key matchup will be between Dacin’s Bhullar and Chou Yi-hsiang and the high-scoring Dinos duo of Lamizana and Lu.