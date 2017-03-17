Australia pushes for Commonwealth Games in 2022

Reuters, MELBOURNE

City officials in Perth and Melbourne are leading an Australian push to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games after Durban, South Africa, was stripped of the right this week.

“An event of the scale of the Commonwealth Games would further enhance Perth as a world-class city and destination and greatly stimulate the economy,” Perth Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi said.

Melbourne hosted the 2006 Commonwealth Games and residents would gladly welcome the 2022 event, Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle said.

“We are one of the few cities in the world with existing sporting infrastructure that can cope with a major world event like the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Birmingham and Liverpool in England have already made a pitch to step in for Durban, having already targeted the 2026 event.

Manchester which hosted the Games in 2002, also declared its interest, British media reported on Wednesday, citing a city council spokesman.

The Commonwealth Games Federation will invite cities to host the Games rather than launch another bidding process.

Melbourne has a long tradition of hosting major sports events, including the Australian Open tennis and the series-opening Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

Perth also boasts extensive sports infrastructure and hosted the 1962 Commonwealth Games.

The state governments will need to throw their weight behind the push for Melbourne and Perth to be considered.

Neither have committed to an official pitch, but Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said his government would have a “close look at it.”

Australia’s former International Olympic Committee vice president Kevan Gosper urged officials to back Melbourne’s claims.

“There will always be critics and naysayers, but Melbourne could lay it on tomorrow if it wanted. It has the facilities. It has the crowds,” he said.