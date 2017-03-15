Spurs match Golden State with victory over Atlanta

AP, SAN ANTONIO, Texas

Kawhi Leonard on Monday night scored 31 points in his return from a concussion as the San Antonio Spurs equaled Golden State for the NBA’s best record with a 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

San Antonio made a season-high 16 three-pointers in their 19th straight home victory over Atlanta.

The Spurs and Warriors are 52-14 with 16 games remaining, including the final regular-season matchup between them on March 29.

Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroder had 22 points and 10 assists, shooting 10 of 22 from the field. Tim Hardaway Jr added 17 points, but the Hawks had their three-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio’s Patty Mills had 15 points and Danny Green added 14. The starting guards combined to shoot seven for 12 on three-pointers and the team finished 16 for 34 on treys.

TIMBERWOLVES 119, WIZARDS 104

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 13 rebounds, while Ricky Rubio scored 22 points to break his own franchise record with 19 assists as Minnesota beat Washington.

Nemanja Bjelica added 16 points and 10 boards off the bench for the Timberwolves, who entered the game more than three games behind Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Minnesota shot 52 percent and Rubio topped 20 points in back-to-back games for the second time in his six-year career.

John Wall scored 27 points for the Wizards, who fell more than two games back of Cleveland for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Beal added 20 points, but Washington lost for the first time in six games.

JAZZ 114, CLIPPERS 108

In Salt Lake City, Utah, Gordon Hayward scored 27 points as Utah broke a nine-game home losing streak to Los Angeles.

The victory gave the Jazz a two-game lead over the Clippers in the race for the No. 4 playoff seed in the Western Conference and home-court advantage in the first round.

George Hill was much more aggressive on offensive after a sluggish first half and the Jazz missed just four of 17 shots in the period, while hitting all six three-point attempts. The ball movement was outstanding on offense and nearly everyone got in the mix.

Chris Paul had 33 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Clippers.

In other results, it was:

‧ Grizzlies 113, Bucks 93

‧ Bulls 115, Hornets 109

‧ Raptors 100, Mavericks 78

‧ Nuggets 129, Lakers 101

‧ Kings 120, Magic 115