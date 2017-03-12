Tigers, Dinos win in openers of SBL post-season series

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Dacin Tigers guard Su Yi-chieh made a crucial steal in the dying seconds to preserve his team’s lead, gaining a 68-67 victory over Pauian Archiland in the second round of the Super Basketball League playoffs at the Banciao Stadium in New Taipei City yesterday.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, with game 2 to be played today, game 3 on Tuesday and game 4 on Thursday.

The games are to be broadcast on Videoland TV and ELTA Sports.

Douglas Creighton, the Taiwanese-American forward for Pauian Archiland, charged up the court with the clock ticking down and his team trailing by one.

He was seeking a buzzer-beater field goal for the win, but Su thwarted his plan with a steal, sealing a win over tough opponents.

Forward Shih Yen-tsung combined with big center Sim Bhullar, a former NBA player known as the “Great Wall of India,” to head up Dacin’s attack.

Shih topped the scoring with 17 points and added eight rebounds, while Bhullar netted 15 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.

Su and teammate Chou Yi-hsiang contributed 12 points and 11 points respectively.

For Pauian Archiland, big center Quincy Davis netted 16 markers and 13 rebounds, Creighton picked up 11 points and Lee Chi-wei had 10 points in a losing cause.

In the other second-round match, the Yulon Dinos pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Taiwan Beer 27-17 and finishing with a 68-61 triumph in Banciao.

Yulon’s Herve Lamizana of the Ivory Coast led all starters with 22 points, while teammate Lu Cheng-ju contributed 21 points toward the victory.

The first four games of the series between the Dinos and the Brew Crew follows the same schedule as the Tigers-Pauian matches.

In the first round of the post-season, Pauian Archiland eliminated the Fubon Braves in three straight games, winning the opener 109-93, the second 79-66 and the third 79-78.

In the other match-up, Taiwan Beer advanced by defeating Kinmen Kaoliang.

Before yesterday’s games, SBL officials presented the 2016-2017 League MVP award to Bhullar for helping the Tigers to first place with a 21-9 record.

The 2.26m player had the best overall individual performance, averaging 20.5 points, 15.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Herve Lamizana received the Best Defensive Player award, with 3.4 shots blocked per game in the regular season as his Dinos side finished second with a 19-11 record.