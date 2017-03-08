Hazard helps Chelsea extend lead

AP, LONDON

Chelsea took a confident step closer to the Premier League title with goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa enough to sweep aside London rivals West Ham United 2-1 on Monday.

The result lifted Chelsea 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with 11 games remaining.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrated with away fans at the end of the match as they sang “we’re going to win the league.”

The 47-year-old Italian is on course to win the title in his maiden season in English soccer.

“Up until now we have deserved to stay at the top of the table, but this league is tough until the end,” Conte said. “It won’t be easy. My players are showing me great commitment not only during the games, but during the week to work hard and to improve. I trust them.”

A N’Golo Kante intercept sparked Chelsea’s first, with Pedro setting up Hazard to score the opener.

As Hazard slid to his knees to celebrate, a West Ham fan rushed onto the pitch toward the player, but stewards intervened in time.

Costa netted their second in the 50th minute.

Manuel Lanzini notched a late consolation goal for West Ham.