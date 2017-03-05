Michelle Wie leads in Singapore after a 67 in third round

AP, SINGAPORE

Michelle Wie shot a five-under 67 yesterday to lead the LPGA Women’s Champions tournament by two strokes after the third round.

The American followed up her previous rounds of 66 and 69 to reach 14-under 202 and lead an LPGA event after 54 holes for the first time since she won the 2014 US Open.

No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko birdied the last hole for a 67 to end the day in a three-way tie for second. She was joined by last year’s Women’s British Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand (69) and South Korean Park Sung-hyun (68).

Plagued by injuries and a loss of form, Wie needed a sponsor’s invitation just to get a start in the US$1.5 million tournament, but has been in vintage touch since arriving in Singapore.

She took just 32 shots to reach the turn and despite making her first bogey in 35 holes on the tricky par-three 15th, she made her sixth birdie of the day on the next hole to put herself in a great position to end her three-year title drought.

“There definitely is some butterflies out there, but it’s exciting getting that feeling again and being in this position,” Wie said.

Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung was in a share of 49th after a third-round 69 to go with earlier efforts of 74 and 73.

Additional reporting by staff writer