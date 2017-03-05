S Africa win decider with ease

Reuters, AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Faf du Plessis successfully reviewed an LBW decision against him before guiding South Africa to a series-clinching six-wicket victory in the fifth and final one-dayer against New Zealand at Eden Park yesterday.

Du Plessis was initially given out on 27 when trapped in front by Jeetan Patel, but had the decision overturned on review. He went on to finish unbeaten on 51 as the Proteas made 150-4 after bowling the hosts out for a paltry 149 in 41.1 overs.

David Miller produced a counter-attacking 45 not out to help the Test captain ensure a 3-2 series victory, which vaulted South Africa back to the top of the one-day rankings.

New Zealand had threatened to make the run chase much more difficult than it should have been, reducing the visitors to 88-4 when they captured the important wicket of A.B. de Villiers for 23.

However, Du Plessis and Miller shook off some nervous moments with a 62-run partnership that lefthander Miller dominated.

“They put us under pressure and asked a few good questions, but a fantastic knock by Faf and David at the end to take us across the line,” De Villiers said. “It was one of those totals that needed a bit of nit and grit and the two of them showed that.”

New Zealand were never able to settle against a superb South Africa bowling attack, who created consistent pressure from both ends with numerous dot balls that was supported by strong work in the field.

Kagiso Rabada got South Africa going early by bowling Martin Guptill for 4. Six New Zealand batsmen were dismissed for single figures, with Colin de Grandhomme top scoring with 32.

Rabada, who was generating good bounce off a length and troubled the batsmen as the ball hurried through, finished with 3-25 from 7.1 overs and was named man of the match.

INDIA, AUSTRALIA

Reuters, BENGALURU, India

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed career-best figures of 8-50 to help Australia bundle out India for 189 on the first day of the second Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium yesterday.

It was the third batting meltdown in a row for the hosts, who were dismissed for 105 and 107 in the opening Test in Pune during a 333-run loss inside three days. India had posted three consecutive totals of 600-plus before this series.

In a 16-over spell either side of lunch, Lyon dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara, India skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on a pitch that had offered extra bounce and turn for the slow bowlers.

The 29-year-old returned for his second spell after tea and added five more wickets to finish with the best figures by a visiting bowler in India, whose hopes of leveling the series suffered a big setback.

Australia openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw were unbeaten on 23 and 15 respectively to take their side to 40-0 at the close.