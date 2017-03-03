Playoffs to begin at the Changhua Stadium tomorrow

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Super Basketball League (SBL) playoffs get under way tomorrow, with Taiwan Beer taking on Kinmen Kaoliang and the Fubon Braves to battle Pauian Archiland at the Changhua Stadium in the first games.

The top-ranked Dacin Tigers, with this year’s best record of 21 wins and nine losses, along with the second-placed Yulon Dinos (19-11), have a week of rest before the second round, when they face the first-round series winners.

In tomorrow’s first game, third-placed Taiwan Beer (18-12) face Kinmen Kaoliang (9-21) at 5pm before the Fubon Braves (17-13) play Pauian Archiland (14-16) at 7pm.

“This is the first time in 14 years of SBL history that post-season matches start in central Taiwan. We want to let fans in Changhua and other central regions enjoy the nation’s best players in action,” Chinese Taipei Basketball Association secretary-general Lee Yi-chung said at a news conference yesterday.

“The results of this season speak for themselves: We had the closet margin between the teams, as the players are highly competitive. The fans will be treated to exciting playoff games and Taiwan’s star players will put on their best performance,” Lee said.

The second games of the first-round series will also be at 5pm and 7pm on Sunday, while Games 3 and 4 are to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. They are all to be played at the Changhua Stadium.

Lee unveiled the new SBL trophy, which has a metallic basketball represented at its center and is gold plated.

Pauian center Qunicy Davis, a naturalized Taiwanese from the US, said he is ready for Game 1.

“Playoffs are the real action for players. They mean business and each player must perform at their best,” Davis said. “We will put in a team effort against our opponents and will take it one win at a time.”

Dacin Tigers manager Chiu Ta-tsung said his team have the best record this year and naturally they should have the advantage in the playoffs.

“We have a week to prepare, but we will not just rest. We will make adjustments,” he said.