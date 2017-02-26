Snow volleyball seeks berth at Winter Olympics

AP

Beach volleyball is moving to the mountains and swapping its sand for snow.

A spinoff of the sun-splashed sport familiar to Summer Olympics fans and seaside frolickers, snow volleyball is spreading from the Alps to the Andes and making a run at the Winter Games.

If all goes well, volleyball officials say, their sport would be the first to appear in both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

“Our key message is to be the No. 1 family sport in the world,” International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) general director Fabio Azevedo said in an interview. “I think it fits perfectly to our plan.”

Itself an offshoot of the more traditional indoor game, beach volleyball has grown into one of biggest attractions of the Summer Games, thanks no doubt to the bikini and boardshorts uniforms and the party atmosphere.

Now the federation is seeking a piece of the Winter Olympics and it sees snow volleyball as the way in.

With a European tour already established, volleyball officials have set out an agenda that would bring the new snow sport to Asia, Argentina and the US with an eye toward approval as a demonstration sport at the 2022 Beijing Games.

“They want to push it ultimately to the Winter Olympics,” said Martin Kaswurm, whose company manages the Snow Volleyball European Tour.

“It’s not something we put into the mouths of the FIVB. It’s something they had as a goal themselves,” he said.

The continental circuit, which begins this weekend in the Czech ski resort of Spindleruv Mlyn, was officially sanctioned by volleyball’s European governing body for the first time last winter.

Azevedo said that the goal is to have a world tour next year and a fully fledged world championship running in 2019.

A spot at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland — where the FIVB has its headquarters — is also on the federation’s radar.

From there, snow volleyball could apply for status as a demonstration sport at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Azevedo hopes to have at least an informal display at the Winter Games next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea, even if it is just stringing up a net in a plaza somewhere.

“We definitely want to be there and show people what snow volleyball is like,” he said. “Being really conservative, in order to climb this mountain step by step, I think the Olympics in 2026.”

While Olympic ice hockey and field hockey have different rules, different equipment and different governing bodies, snow volleyball is almost identical to the beach game. The tactics and rules are also similar to the two-a-side beach sport, and many of the competitors come from beach volleyball.

“Basically, we’ve just changed the surface,” Kaswurm said. “They only thing different is that they wear soccer shoes.”

The atmosphere also resembles beach volleyball, with disc jockeys cranking out music and cheerleaders — in lederhosen instead of bikinis — pumping up the crowd.

“Music, it’s inside our DNA, man,” Azevedo said.

Usually there is a hot tub courtside and traditionally the winners will jump in after their matches to celebrate, and warm up.

“If you’re brave enough and have your swimsuit — or not — you can just jump in. And with the drinks and other friends you can enjoy the view on the center court and all the mountains around,” said Bobb Kufa, the 2016 Czech beach champion. “Pure happiness.”

Austrian national champion Flo Schnetzer said the crowd especially loves the post-match hot tub celebration.