By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Bank of Taiwan were eliminated from SBL post-season contention after a one-point loss to Kinmen Kaoliang at the Banciao Stadium in New Taipei City last night.

The Bankers’ big Canadian center Liam McMorrow put up an attempted buzzer-beater when trailing by one at the end of the game, but his field goal careened around the rim and fell outside of the basket, leaving his side down 92-91.

Both teams fought a close battle most of the way, with the score level at 42-42 at halftime.

It was the last match for the Bankers, who finished with seven wins and 22 losses for the season, last among the seven teams.

The playoffs are to start next month without them.

US starting forward Eugene Phelps of Kinmen Kaoliang led the way with a double-double performance, netting 25 points to go along with 14 rebounds.

With the victory, the Kinmen club will end the regular season in sixth place, despite having a game to play.

Their final regular-season game is today against the Yulon Dinos at 5pm, while leaders the Dacin Tigers face the Fubon Braves at 7pm. Both games are in Banciao.

Bankers manager Hsu Chih-tsao said the loss epitomized how the season had gone for them, with strong efforts to start, plenty of missed opportunities and being behind at the end.

“There were many games we should have won, but we were not able to do so,” Hsu said.

“It was a season that could have had better results,” he said.

“That last shot summed it up. It could have gone in, but didn’t. It missed by a narrow margin,” Hsu said.

In the late game, Pauian Archiland dominated the final quarter to take a 66-56 vctory over Taiwan Beer.

Big center Qunicy Davis was the key to Pauian’s win, with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Pauian maintained their place in fifth with a 14-16 record, while the Brew Crew were tied for second, having the same 18-11 record as the Yulon Dinos. The Dacin Tigers are first with a 20-9 record.