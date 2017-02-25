SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Storm stops play

A storm washed out the second round of the Honda LPGA in Thailand yesterday, with pools of water on the fairways preventing any significant play. The mid-morning downpour meant leaders Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang — both on six-under-par after round one — were among the players unable to tee-off. Taiwan’s Yani Tseng and Candie Kung, both well down the field, also did not tee off. Round two was to resume today at 7am, with round three to follow immediately afterward.

CRICKET

O’Keefe routs India

Australia left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe dispatched six India batsmen in just 24 deliveries after lunch as the visitors took a strong hold on the first Test in Pune yesterday. India were at 94-3 on day two before O’Keefe turned on the style against a stunned batting order, who offered no resistance as he raced to career-best figures of 6-35. India conceded a 155-run first-innings lead and Australia made the deficit 298, moving to 143-4 with Steven Smith (59) and Mitchell Marsh (21) the not-out batsmen at stumps.

FOOTBALL

Bernie Custis dies

Bernie Custis, the first black starting quarterback in professional football, died on Thursday aged 88, the Canadian Football League said. Custis made history in 1951 when he started a game for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “Trailblazers are rightly remembered for being the first,” league commissioner Jeffrey Orridge said in a statement. “Bernie Custis, the first black professional quarterback in the modern era starting with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1951, should be revered as well for being one of our best... A true gentleman, he brought honor to our game and our league, and provided us with a role model to emulate.” Custis played for Syracuse University from 1948 to 1950 and was drafted in 1951 by the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, who used him as a defensive back. Determined to play quarterback, Custis signed with Hamilton as a quarterback-running back and helped the Tiger-Cats to a Grey Cup title in 1953.

ATHLETICS

Russian athletes cleared

Track and field authorities have cleared three more Russian athletes to compete at next month’s world indoor track championships. The International Association of Athletics Federations established new criteria requiring Russian athletes to show they had been subject to compliant anti-doping regimens while the Russian track federation is suspended. The three athletes cleared on Thursday are pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova, sprinter Kristina Sivkova and hammer thrower Aleksei Sokirskii.

SOCCER

Maracana power restored

Power was restored to the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday almost a month after it was cut off because the stadium’s administrators had not paid the bill, the city’s electricity company Light said. Power was restored after the stadium’s managers paid the 1.3 million reais (US$424,670) owed for November, December and January, the company said. The stadium, which hosted the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and the closing ceremonies of last year’s Olympics and Paralympics, has fallen into a state of disrepair as authorities battled over who should run the ground.