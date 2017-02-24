SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Jutanugarn and Yang lead

Local player Ariya Jutanugarn shared the lead at the Honda LPGA Thailand in Chonburi after yesterday’s first found, shooting a six-under-par 66 to sit alongside South Korea’s Amy Yang. Four players were in a share of third on 67: Kim Sei-young of South Korea, Feng Shanshan of China, Minjee Lee of Australia and Ryann O’Toole of the US. The two Taiwanese in the field were both over-par. Yani Tseng was one-over after a 73 for a share of 44th, while Candie Kung was tied for 58th after a 75.

CRICKET

India take nine wickets

Australia finished day 1 of the first Test against India on 256-9 on a turning pitch at the Maharashtra Stadium in Pune yesterday. The visitors chose to bat, with openers David Warner (38) and Matt Renshaw (68) providing a solid start, but regular wickets in the second half of the day undid their efforts. Mitchell Starc, who was undefeated on 57, provided a late lift with a flurry of boundaries. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4-32.

RUGBY UNION

Ioane dominates opener

Rieko Ioane ran riot as the Auckland Blues stamped their attacking intent on the new Super Rugby season with a 56-18 win in the opening match against the Melbourne Rebels in Australia yesterday. Ioane ran in three tries — with the best being a solo run from 30m out to beat three defenders with pace and power — as the visitors skipped away in the second half after leading 25-15 at the break. Pauliasi Manu, Matt Duffie, Augustine Pulu and Melani Nanai also crossed for Auckland, with Ihaia West kicking 18 points and Piers Francis three. For the Rebels, Nic Stirzaker and Jackson Garden-Bachop scored tries, Garden-Bachop hit one conversion and Reece Hodge kicked two penalties.

BASKETBALL

Yao Ming named CBA head

Former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming yesterday was elected president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). The 36-year-old, China’s most successful basketball export, became the first non-government official to lead the sport’s national governing body, Xinhua news agency said. Yao was confirmed as president at a CBA congress in Beijing, a report posted on the association’s microblogging account said. Local media said he was elected unanimously. The 2.29m Shanghai-born player was the top overall draft pick in 2002 and played nine seasons for the Rockets until retiring in 2011 after injuries began taking their toll. “After being regrouped as a full-fledged non-governmental organization, we have to better study our own situation while learning from overseas expertise to work out our way to develop the game in China,” the China Daily quoted him as saying at the congress.

BOXING

Pacquiao, Khan in talks

Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao on Thursday said he was “in negotiations” to face British fighter Amir Khan, after weeks of conflicting reports over his next bout. “My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcements coming soon,” Pacquiao, 38, said on Twitter. Pacquiao’s post follows various accounts from different sources over who he will be facing next and where the fight will be held.