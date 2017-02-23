Jonathan Toews leads Blackhawks to win over Wild

AP, ST PAUL, Minnesota

Jonathan Toews on Tuesday night had three goals and two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks beat Minnesota 5-3 for their second win over the Western Conference-leading Wild in less than two weeks.

Toews notched his fourth career hat-trick on an empty-netter with 1 minute, 2 seconds left to stave off a spirited rally by the Wild, who started a franchise-record eight-game homestand on Feb. 8 with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Toews had a goal and two assists in that game and has 37 points in 35 career games against Minnesota.

Chicago’s captain has been chewing up almost everyone else, too, with 20 points in his past 12 games.

Wingmen Richard Panik and Nick Schmaltz scored the other goals, giving the Blackhawks 34 goals in their past eight games.

Mikael Granlund’s second power-play goal for the Wild brought them within 4-3, before Ryan Suter hit the crossbar with a shot that nearly tied it.

CANADIENS 3, RANGERS 2, SO

In New York, Paul Byron scored in the fifth round of a shoot-out as Montreal gave coach Claude Julien his first win in his second stint with the Canadiens.

Carey Price made 28 saves for Montreal, stopping Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller twice in overtime, including a diving save in the closing seconds of the extra period.

Shea Weber had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens. Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal.

The Rangers’ Mats Zuccarello opened the shoot-out with a goal and Montreal’s Alexander Radulov tied it in the third round.

Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg scored in regulation for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves as New York snapped their five-game home win streak.

In other results, it was:

‧ Penguins 3, Hurricanes 1

‧ Flames 6, Predators 5, OT

‧ Senators 2, Devils 1

‧ Kings 2, Avalanche 1

‧ Maple Leafs 5, Jets 4, OT

‧ Islanders 3, Red Wings 1

‧ Lightning 4, Oilers 1