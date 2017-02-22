Home / Sports
Wed, Feb 22, 2017 - Page 16　

Lu rallies to win, advance at Delray Beach Open

AFP, MIAMI

Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun and British eighth seed Kyle Edmund on Monday booked a second-round matchup at the Delray Beach Open, while defending champion Sam Querrey of the US advanced on a retirement.

World no. 63 Lu rallied from a set and 0-3 down to defeat Bjorn Fratangelo of the US 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, while world No. 49 Edmund fired five aces and faced only one break point in a 6-3, 6-0 victory over France’s Adrian Mannarino.

“It was a tough feeling in this moment,” Lu said about being a set and 3-0 down. “I just tried other things. I changed the game plan, trying to come into the net more and put the pressure on him. I had nothing to lose. I just tried to play a different way and see how he reacts. It worked pretty well after that.”

Fourth seed Querrey advanced 6-2, 2-1 when Israeli rival Dudi Sela retired with a back injury.

The American world No. 35 improved to 14-7 at Delray Beach.

In a showdown of 19-year-old prodigies, Taylor Fritz of the US defeated Japan’s Akira Santillan 6-4, 6-4.

Fritz next faces either compatriot Donald Young or Croatian second seed Ivo Karlovic.

Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka ousted Belgium’s Kimmer Coppejans 6-3, 6-3, sending him into a second-round match against either fifth seed Steve Johnson or wild-card Stefan Kozlov.

HUNGARIAN LADIES OPEN

In the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest, Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei also had to rally from a set down to overcome 20-year-old world No. 104 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 in 1 hour, 43 minutes.

World No. 102 Hsieh saved six of 11 break points and converted seven of 10 to set up a second-round clash with Czech second seed Lucie Safarova, who battled past Magda Linette of Poland 6-0, 5-7, 7-6 (7/4).

Additional reporting by staff writer

