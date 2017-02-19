Jagr leads Florida to 4-1 win over Anaheim Ducks

AP, ANAHEIM, California

Jaromir Jagr on Friday night scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and James Reimer made 35 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 for their third consecutive win.

Colton Sceviour had a goal, Aaron Ekblad scored on the power play and Derek MacKenzie added an empty-net goal, giving the Panthers six wins in their past seven games.

Florida now trail Toronto by one point for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Andrew Cogliano scored a short-handed goal and John Gibson stopped 27 shots for the Ducks, who had picked up a point in 12 of their previous 14 home games.

Jagr gave Florida a 2-1 lead with a moment of his ageless brilliance. He stole the puck from defenseman Josh Manson coming out from behind the Ducks’ net and calmly used a series of dekes before pocketing his 760th career goal.

BLUE JACKETS 2, PENGUINS 1, OT

In Columbus, Ohio, Brandon Dubinsky scored just more than a minute into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dubinsky lifted a shot over Matt Murray as he skated into the slot to win it for the Blue Jackets.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves, while Ryan Murray scored in the second period as Columbus moved within a point of Pittsburgh for second place in the rough Metropolitan Division.

Murray made 37 saves, while Ian Cole scored for the Penguins, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back.

The Penguins lost for the first time in four games.

In Friday’s other result, it was:

‧ Avalanche 2, Hurricanes 1, OT